Former Cowboys star joins Deion Sanders' Colorado football staff
Deion Sanders is continuing his trend of adding former NFL players to the Colorado football coaching staff. The latest is a former Dallas Cowboys star and Buffs alum.
Coach Prime announced that former Cowboys center Andre Gurode will be heading to Boulder to serve as an assistant offensive line coach.
Gurode, a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, has served as an offensive line coach for the Houston Roughnecks and San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL in recent years.
The 46-year-old Gurode was named to the CU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2023. He was a four-year starter at Colorado from 1998-2001.
Earlier this week, the Buffs named Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk the program's new running backs coach, while Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp serves as a senior quality control analyst on the staff.
Say what you want about Deion Sanders, but he knows how to bring the star quality to his coaching staff and the top recruits have started to follow.
In the NIL era of college football, having a staff littered with former NFL players certainly helps.
Last season, Coach Prime and the Buffs finished with 9-4 record and were ranked No. 25 in the country, while producing Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and a likely top 10 pick in star quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Coach Prime briefly flirted with the Dallas Cowboys head coaching vacancy, but now he's focused on taking Colorado to new heights.
