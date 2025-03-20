Todd McShay mock draft lands Cowboys speedy WR opposite CeeDee Lamb
The 2025 NFL Draft is just over a month away and the newest batch of future NFL stars will learn where they will suit up to begin their professional careers. The Dallas Cowboys will have a big decision to make with the No. 12 overall pick, and there are several intriguing options.
Many draftniks and draft experts believe the team will be looking to add playmakers on the offensive side of the ball in the first round, with running back and wide receiver the common picks.
In his latest mock draft, Todd McShay followed suit by slotting a wide receiver to Dallas.
With top running back prospects Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton off the board -- Jeanty to the Las Vegas Raiders and Hampton to the Chicago Bears -- the Cowboys turn to Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden.
Golden was one of the big winners at this year's NFL Combine. His time of 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash was the fastest among wide receivers in Indianapolis.
The speedster spent two seasons with the Houston Cougars before transferring to the Longhorns. In his lone season under Steve Sarkisian, he hauled in 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.
Golden has been shooting up draft boards since the Combine, so it will be interesting to see just how high he can climb by draft day.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
