Cowboys land Deebo Samuel-type receiver option in On SI NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys have made some impactful moves this offseason, solidfying some positions that were at one point considered major needs.
That said, there are still plenty of flaws and holes across the roster, particularly on the offensive side, where Dallas is in need of help at both the running back and wide receiver positions, as well as along the offensive line.
All of which begs the question: which direction will the Cowboys go in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Fortunately, Dallas Cowboys On SI's Josh Sanchez is here to help, giving his prediction for what Jerry and Stephen Jones could elect to do the No. 12 overall selection next month.
In the latest edition of the 2025 On SI NFL Mock Draft, Sanchez has the Cowboys helping out Dak Prescott and the passing game over the running game, and selecting do-it-all Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III.
"This pick comes down to Burden or UNC star running back Omarion Hampton," Sanchez said. "With a deep running back class and the additions of veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, wide receiver becomes a more immediate need. Burden is the perfect compliment to CeeDee Lamb and is the running mate he needs to open up the passing game for Dak Prescott."
This would be a extremely intriguing move for the Cowboys, who have been in need of a No. 2 receiver next to CeeDee Lamb for some time now. And in Burden, the Cowboys could get a player who many have compared former 49ers and now Washington Commanders star wideout, Deebo Samuel.
That is not just a comparison from NFL Draft 'experts' either. It has come from his competition as well, including Texas A&M coach Mike Elko, who praised Burden as a Samuel comp before his team's matchup against the Tigers this fall.
“We always try to make the best comparisons we can think of, and the best one we could think of was Deebo Samuel when he was a South Carolina,” Elko said. “I think Luther is maybe even more of an advanced pass-catcher at this point in his career. He’s a different kind of slot because he’s so thick. Normally when you think of slots you think of these twitchy, athletic guys, which he is. But they’re a little bit smaller, which he is not. He’s a big, tall, physical kid. So he can do a lot of things with the ball in his hands.”
Suffice it to say, those are all traits the Cowboys could sorely use in a No. 2 receiver, and if Burden is indeed available at No. 12, it could be the direction they choose to go.
