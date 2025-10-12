Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer gives vote of confidence to Matt Eberflus despite total failure

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn't ready to give up on his defense after another game of total failures.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys dropped a much-needed game to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. It would be the Panthers who kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired to earn a 30-27 win over Dallas.

If fans were looking for anyone or anything to blame for the loss, it would be easy to pick on the Cowboys' defense.

Coming into the game with the Panthers, the Cowboys had the worst defense in the NFL. Leaving Week 6, that unit is still one of the worst in the league.

In his postgame media availability, head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked if the Cowboys have the players to run defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' scheme. The first-year head coach is standing strong with his coaching staff.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

“Yeah, absolutely. No question about it," Schottenheimer told Jon Machota of The Athletic in the postgame presser.

It would be a drastic move to make a coordinator change this early in the season. However, no defense has looked as bad as the Cowboys have this season.

By no means were the Panthers considered one of the top offenses in the league coming into Week 6, but they finished with 410 yards on the day in their win.

A change will have to come on the defensive side, and it needs to come soon. If it doesn't, Schottenheimer is setting himself up for a nightmare first season.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the first half against the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the first half against the Carolina Panthers. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

