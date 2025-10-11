Jerry Jones makes decision on appeal for middle finger salute fine
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was feeling good during the team's blowout win over the New York Jets in Week 5, but he let his emotions get the best of him.
Following the game, Jones went viral for an incident where he flipped the middle finger to a Jets fan after the Cowboys' final touchdown.
The NFL took notice of the viral moment, and issued a hefty $250,000 fine.
Jones had until Friday to appeal the fine, but ultimately opted against challenging the case and decided to pay up.
"Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has decided not to appeal his $250,000 fine for his middle finger gesture last Sunday at MetLife Stadium," Jon Machota of The Athletic wrote on X.
"The league fine money goes to charity, which Jones is happy to support. He’s also confident that fans know how much he appreciates all fans, not just Cowboys fans."
Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams was fined $250,000 for flashing his middle finger at a Buffalo Bills fan in 2009, so the fine falls in line with previous punishment from the league.
Jones and the Cowboys will now turn their attention toward the Carolina Panthers for a Week 6 showdown at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
