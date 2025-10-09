Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer reveals simple plan in his offensive play-calling
If you are a Dallas Cowboys fan who likes to see things in a glass-half-full scenario, you have to be happy with the way this offense has played this season.
Heading into Week 6, the Cowboys average the most yards per game on offense with 406 yards per game.
MORE: Cowboys WR George Pickens shares how much fun he is having this season in Dallas
First-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer led the Cowboys' offense for the past two seasons before being given the main headset on the sidelines.
It's easy to see that there is chemistry between the unit and their head coach. On Wednesday, Schottenheimer shared a little bit of his play-calling philosophy with the media.
“I don’t really call plays to try to get a ball to a spot on the field. I call plays to get balls to people. You’re always going to feature your elite players. We have a lot of elite players," Schottenheimer told Jon Machota of The Athletic.
MORE: Kavontae Turpin shares unfortunate injury update ahead of NFL Week 6 vs Panthers
The Cowboys do have a full arsenal of weapons this season. Not only is Dak Prescott playing at an MVP level, but running back Javonte Williams is proving to be one of the best offseason additions in all of the NFL.
The defense may be a different story at the moment, but no one can deny that this offense is clicking on all cylinders.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
Jerry Jones gets six-figure fine for obscene gesture during Cowboys' win over Jets
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
Should Dallas Cowboys bring back former standout safety?
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie