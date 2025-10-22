George Pickens' potential contract extension with Cowboys may have official timeline
The Dallas Cowboys' injury issues from this past season have decided to follow the team into the 2025 season.
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has basically missed three games since his injury happened so early in the game against the Chicago Bears.
With Lamb's absence, the team needed someone to step up in the receiving game, and wide receiver George Pickens has done just that.
Pickens has had a dominant start to his first season in Dallas. Heading into Week 8, Pickens is fourth in receiving yards in the NFL with 607 yards. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star is tied for second in receiving touchdowns this season in the league with six; Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is the other player with six touchdown receptions on the season.
It should be no surprise that reports of the team discussing a contract extension with Pickens is being reported. However, are those discussions getting to the point where Pickens will have a new deal during this season?
Dan Graziano of ESPN has shed some light on a potential contract extension between the Cowboys and Pickens.
"The Cowboys have had internal discussions about a possible extension for receiver George Pickens, to the point where they've been examining the rosters and cap situations of teams like Cincinnati, Miami and Philadelphia, who are all paying multiple high-end receivers," said Graziano.
A Potential Timeline On New Deal
Graziano goes on to say that he doesn't see a deal between the Cowboys and Pickens going down during the season. However, the fact that discussions are going on should be a positive for the fans hoping to see Pickens back next season.
The Cowboys know what they have in Pickens. But a monster season could lead to another drawn-out contract negotiation by ownership that loves the drama.
