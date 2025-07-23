CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens break out special handshake celebration
If you were worried about how George Pickens would fit into the Dallas Cowboys locker room after a tumultuous time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, worry no more.
Pickens has wasted no time bonding with star quarterback Dak Prescott and fellow wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. During the first practice of training camp in Oxnard, California, the chemistry between Prescott and Pickens was already on full display.
Lamb and Pickens also have a strong bond, with many joking that the two are "inseperable" as they're consistently shoulder-to-shoulder tt camp.
MORE: George Pickens rips Steelers play-calling after first Cowboys training camp practice
On Wednesday, their bond shined again as Lamb broke free for a long touchdown during team drills. Pickens ran the length of the field with Lamb, before the two broke out their own special handshake to celebrate before hyping up the crowd.
The aura is unmatched.
Lamb and Pickens are going to be a dangerous duo and will be difficult for any secondary to defend. While Lamb does most of his work out of the slot, Pickens is one of the best deep threats in the entire league. The duo perfectly complements each other's skillsets, so Prescott could be in for a field day in 2025.
MORE: George Pickens raves about Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer's competitiveness
Add in some of the pre-snap motions that Brian Schottenheimer is implementing in the offense, and the matchup nightmares are endless.
It's going to be scary hours for the Cowboys offense.
