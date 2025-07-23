Does Cowboys low training camp fan turnout signal Jerry Jones fatigue?
Tuesday was the first open practice of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys, and attendance was scarce.
Their second practice was on Wednesday, which was also open to the public. Once again, there weren't very many fans in attendance to watch America's Team practice.
A video from their practice field in Oxnard, California showed many empty seats.
With the NFL more popular than ever, it's fair to ask what's going on with the Cowboys right now. The easy answer might actually be the correct one — Jerry Jones.
The Cowboys' owner has always put himself front and center, which fans have been able to live with. That's become tougher to deal with over the past two years though as Jones has been stubborn in contract negotiations with several star players.
A prolonged holdout from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and a drawn-out negotiation with Dak Prescott put a dark cloud over training camp in 2024. This year, it's Micah Parsons who is getting the cold shoulder while looking for a new deal.
To make matters worse, Jones seemed to throw shade at Parsons and Prescott for getting injured last season. He also suggested they shouldn't have paid Trevon Diggs or Terence Steele when they did.
In the past, fans might have jumped on the bandwagon and called players selfish for wanting more money. With more knowledge of CBA agreements and revenue splits, fans know it's better to see those who put their body on the line get paid — rather than watching the billionaires become even richer.
Perhaps that's why fans aren't flocking to practices right now. They might be burnt out on how Jones treats his players.
Unfortunately, it won't send a message to Jones because we all know when the regular season rolls around, the hottest ticket in the NFL will be wherever the Cowboys are playing.
