George Pickens reveals 'split personality' with epic princess quote

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens shared a brilliant quote about his "split personality" and differences on and off of the field.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up the first practice of training camp ahead of the 2025 NFL season on Tuesday afternoon. One of the main attractions was star wide receiver George Pickens, whom the team acquired in a post-NFL draft trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pickens showed some flashes of brilliance that many were expecting, and appeared to be on the same page as Dak Prescott early and often.

He was also side-by-side with CeeDee Lamb for much of the practice, even walking onto the field together to loud cheers from the fans.

After practice, Pickens got candid with reporters when asked whether he has a "split personality." Pickens has often faced questions about his maturity, and made it clear that he is a different person on the field than he is off of it.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens reacts on the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens reacts on the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I definitely don’t want to go on the field and try to be a princess or anything. I’m definitely gonna try to play football," Pickens said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

"Off the field, I’m a definitely a different person. I can’t be a football player all the time."

Pickens showed more personality in that one quote than he did during his tenure with the Steelers. Hopefully it's a sign that he feels comfortable and at home in Dallas.

Since joining the Cowboys, Pickens has made it a point to put the past behind him and to work on building bonds with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. Juding by the first practice at camp, he's been doing a great job.

