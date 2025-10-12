George Pickens shares 'disheartening' feeling after tough Cowboys loss
The Dallas Cowboys dropped a very winnable game to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. It was the same game that the fanbase is used to seeing this season.
The loss to the Panthers can be boiled down to a dreadful performance by the Cowboys' defense. However, the offense continues to look like one of the best in the league.
Wide receiver George Pickens had another stellar showing on Sunday. In the loss, Pickens had nine receptions for 168 receiving yards and one touchdown.
After the game, Pickens spoke about his performance, as well as not being able to celebrate the game after such a tough loss.
“It’s disheartening, because I definitely want to get the dub first, over anything," Pickens told Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website.
“Definitely finishing. I know I always talk about resiliency, but that's part of finishing, so definitely finishing.”
The one issue that was told about Pickens when he was coming in from the trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers was his attitude.
However, Pickens hasn't shown any signs of being a "bad teammate" during his short time in Dallas. If anything, he has proven to be one of the best offseason additions in the entire NFL.
