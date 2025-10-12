Former Dallas Cowboys star Rico Dowdle takes shot at Dallas defense after huge day
Dallas Cowboys fans are going to hear it for the next week, and maybe the rest of the season: This defense has been a dreaded nightmare.
The Cowboys had the worst defense coming into Week 6, and it feels like it got even worse after their 30-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
To add insult to injury, the Cowboys were bested by former running back Rico Dowdle. Dowdle was the lead running back last season for the Cowboys. On Sunday, he made history by running over the Cowboys.
After the game, Dowdle spoke about his performance and the performance of the Cowboys' defense. To no surprise, Dowdle had all the confidence in the world with his words after a monster Week 6.
"They wasn't buckled up," Dowdle referenced his comments from last week.
Early last week, Dowdle told the Cowboys defense to buckle up for their matchup. Evidently, the defense did not get the message.
Dowdle led all rushers with 183 yards on 30 attempts, while also leading the Panthers in receiving yards with 56 on four receptions.
If a defensive change isn't made after the Cowboys' performance today, then it will be a long year for first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
For now, the defense needs to buy a few seat belts to prepare for their next game.
