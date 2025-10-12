Cowboys Country

Trevon Diggs frustrated with Dallas Cowboys' defense lacking identity

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared his frustrations as the team's defense had another nightmare performance in Week 6.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys should be frustrated with the team dropping a win in their Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

If the defense had shown just a pulse, this game would have ended a completely different way. The defense's struggles have been the story all season. Once again, the unit gave up over 400 yards of offense to the Panthers.

After the game, former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs shared his frustrations about the defense's performance.

"Yeah, it's very frustrating. It's all these points, the receivers are running wide open down the field, too many busted coverages. It's a lot. I feel like we’re all over the place and we really don’t have no identity," Diggs told SportsDayDFW.

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The pieces are there for this unit to at least get out of the basement of worst defensive units in the NFL. However, every week, we see them crumble under the pressure.

Going into Week 6, the Panthers were nowhere near averaging 400 yards per game on offense. Now, the Cowboys' defense has made another weak unit look better than they truly are.

These issues don't get fixed in one week's time. However, if the Cowboys want any chance at sniffing a postseason spot, something needs to be changed as soon as possible.

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

