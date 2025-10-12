Cowboys safety admits to feeling bad for offense as defense continues to struggle
If this is a safe place, then I should be able to say that the Dallas Cowboys let an automatic win slip out of their fingertips on Sunday.
In the final seconds of their Week 6 matchup, the Cowboys watched as the Carolina Panthers crushed their dreams with a game-winning field goal.
The Week 6 loss for the Cowboys was the same story that fans have heard all season: The offense looked Super Bowl-worthy, while the defense looked like a junior varsity high school team.
MORE: Frustrated Jerry Jones doesn't speak to media after Cowboys' embarrassing loss
After the game, Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas spoke with the media about the defense's performance, and his words make it feel like the toll is starting to get heavy on the players.
"I feel bad. I feel bad. We have the best offense in the league. Literally. They're going to score. We have to get a stop. That's on us. Not them. That's on us," Thomas told Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.
It's easy for fans to be frustrated by the performances of this defense throughout the season. However, it's not like the players are planning on having a bad day at the office.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys star Rico Dowdle takes shot at Dallas defense after huge day
The defense is reaching a tipping point. That tipping point could mean personnel changes or players riding the pine. Whatever the case may be, changes must be made.
