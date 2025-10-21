Dallas Cowboys rumored to have inquired about trade for superstar AFC edge rusher
The Dallas Cowboys are one of the NFL's most intriguing teams when it comes to the trade deadline.
Sitting at 3-3-1 and coming off a dominant win over their rival Washington Commanders, on Sunday, Dallas could very well decide to become buyers and find a way to improve their roster with a star over the next couple of weeks.
And according to one NFL analyst, they have already begun to inquire about an upgrade.
Per reports from former ESPN NFL analyst Trey Wingo, the Cowboys have made a phone call to the Las Vegas Raiders to inquire about trading for edge rushing star Maxx Crosby, who is considered one of the best at his position in the NFL.
"Breaking: according to sources, the Cowboys have made inquiries with the Raiders about a potential trade for Maxx Crosby," Wingo said on X.
Will the Cowboys make a move for Maxx Crosby?
This move would come as a bit of an oddity in some respects for Dallas, considering they just traded away their own, younger, superstar edge rusher in Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers ahead of the start of the regular season.
Not to mention, Crosby, of course, signed a three-year $106.5 million extension in March of this year, in a deal that guaranteed him $91.5 million and made him, at least at the time, the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. The deal was set to keep him in Las Vegas through the 2029 season, when he turns 32 years old.
That said, the absence of Parsons has been a major issue for the Cowboys' defense so far this season. They have struggled against the run, in their ability to get after the passer, set the edge, and just about everything else you can think of defensively.
The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro would certainly help fix some of those issues. Over his seven years in the league, he has amassed 63.6 sacks, 153 QB hits, 115 tackles for loss, and 10 forced fumbles. This season alone, he has four sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and nine QB hits through just seven games.
On top of that, the price for Crosby likely wouldn't be quite as high as the price Dallas paid for Parsons, given the fact that he is two-years older than the former Cowboy. That's not to say it will be cheap, either, however, as Crosby is still considered one of the very best at his position in the NFL.
Either way, if Dallas does end up pulling the triggered on a player of Crosby's caliber, it would be a big splash to say the least, and perhaps just what they need to get over the top.
