Cowboy Roundup: Trevon Diggs' recovery, Should team trade back in NFL Draft?
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The weekend is on the horizon and we're close to wrapping up another month without any major additions or news on the Micah Parsons front.
But by now, Cowboys fans are used to the delayed movement whether it be in NFL free agency or contract negotiations.
The good news is that we are less than one month away from the NFL Draft, so if things continue to move slowly, at least there will be some action in a matter of weeks. That's something to look forward to.
In the meantime, let's check out some headlines that are making waves around the web and on social media as we prepare to enter the weekend.
Behind-the-scenes of Trevon Diggs' recovery process
All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs is key to the Cowboys' success on defense, but after two straight years with season-ending injuries, there could be concerns about his long-term future with the team. However, Blogging the Boys says why the best may be yet to come and takes an inside look at his recovery process.
Should the Cowboys trade back in NFL Draft?
The Dallas Cowboys have several needs on the roster with the NFL Draft approaching, so would the team be smart to trade back in the first round? The Cowboys Wire takes a look at why that may be the best option.
Cowboys Quick Hits
