Is Dallas Cowboys rookie Jaydon Blue playing in preseason finale?
The Dallas Cowboys take the field at AT&T Stadium on Friday night for the team's final game of the 2025 NFL Preseason, hosting the Atlanta Falcons.
Throughout the preseason, head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been very cautious with players, especially those who have been nursing injuries, which has meant rookie running back Jaydon Blue has not been available for the first two weeks.
With kickoff against the Falcons rapidly approaching, fans continue to wonder whether the highly-touted fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft will be suiting up.
There were some initial concerns, but after returning to practice earlier this week, Blue is expected to officially make his Cowboys debut.
Blue has been making waves throughout training camp thanks to his explosive plays out of the backfield, so Cowboys Nation is eager to see his ability in live game action.
During his final season with the Texas Longhorns, Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 42 catches for 368 yards and another six scores.
Let's hope he can pick up where he left off in Austin and make a splash when he finally hits the field as a pro.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Falcons is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.
