Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks custom Cowboys 87 hat to home opener

Haley Cavinder, the fiancée of Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson, showed up to support the tight end with a custom No. 87 cowboy hat for the home opener.

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre.
Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys took the field on Sunday afternoon for the team's home opener, in search of their first win of the 2025 NFL season at AT&T Stadium.

While many fans showed up to voice their support for America's Team against the New York Giants, there was one special person in attendance.

Haley Cavinder, a social media influencer, former Miami basketball star, and fiancée of star Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, was proud to cheer on her man.

Cavinder pulled up to AT&T Stadium in a custom fit to leave no doubt who she was there for, rocking a No. 87 cowboy hat. While showing off the hat on social media, Cavinder had to make sure her engagement ring made it into the shot.

NFL WAG Haley Cavinder, Jake Ferguson fiancee
Haley Cavinder / Instagram

NFL WAG Haley Cavinder, Jake Ferguson fiancee
Haley Cavinder / Instagram

Ferguson and Cavinder have been dating since 2023. The couple met after Ferguson slid into her DMs. That's why you have to shoot your shot.

In 2024, Cavinder went public with her relationship with Ferguson on TikTok, writing, “God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love," and the rest is history.

In April 2025, she went from girlfriend to the future Mrs. Ferguson.

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre.
Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

