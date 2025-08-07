Jake Ferguson injury: Cowboys TE leaves practice early after big hit
The Dallas Cowboys are once again dealing with injuries. No, this isn't just the Cowboys who are dealing with camp injuries, but when it's your team, sometimes it feels like that.
In Thursday's practice, the Cowboys had a few injuries take place, including one to rookie running back Jaydon Blue.
Shortly after Blue went down, the team saw another major player go down in tight end Jake Ferguson, who left practice early.
The Cowboys' tight end took an awkward shot in a play with linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., which led to Ferguson dropping to a knee on the field.
Not shortly after that, Ferguson left practice early with what is being reported as a lower back injury.
Just a few short weeks ago, Ferguson and the Cowboys agreed on a deal to make him the highest-paid tight end in Cowboys history.
If you've been wondering why Micah Parsons has not been involved in practice, today is a good reminder as to why that is. Getting hurt in the middle of contract negotiations would complicate everything.
Football is a physical sport, and no one comes out of playing this game healthy. It's just two days before the Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Rams in their opening preseason matchup. However, the roster could be looking real thin by Saturday.
