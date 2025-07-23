Dallas Cowboys’ head coach raves about sleeper offseason pickup
The Dallas Cowboys were part of several trades this offseason, with the addition of wide receiver George Pickens getting the most attention.
They also acquired cornerback Kaair Elam from the Buffalo Bills, a move that has been discussed quite a bit. That one, of course, is due to the injuries at the position, which may force Elam into a starting role.
One move that's largely flown under the radar, however, was the trade for linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. A veteran linebacker who signed a two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2024, Murray was added for a late-round pick.
This addition could prove to be a steal, however, especially if the praise from head coach Brian Schottenheimer proves to be warranted.
Ahead of Wednesday's practice, Schottenheimer raved about Murray's leadership and ability to make impact plays.
"Size, power, ability to tackle, wrap up, get guys to the ground. He's a very good blitzer. And what I'm finding out as I'm getting to know K9 a little bit better, that's his nickname, K9, is the leadership that he possesses," Schottenheimer said.
He then added that Murray is a "grown ass man out there" who "takes charge."
Schottenheimer also said Murray was the most disruptive inside piece when the Cowboys played against the Chargers a couple of seasons ago.
Heading into his sixth season in the league, Murray has 416 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and three interceptions. In Dallas, he says he's going to be focused on fixing their run defense, which is where help is sorely needed.
