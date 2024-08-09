Jalen Tolbert credits running routes in Dak's backyard for confidence
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert has put together a strong start to training camp and has emerged as the clear front-runner to win the WR3 job. Tolbert has consistently made plays in camp and has built strong chemistry with star quarterback Dak Prescott.
The chemistry isn't something that just started in Oxnard. It's been a work in progress since he entered the NFL as a third-round pick in the 2022 draft.
Tolbert was speaking to the Hardline on Sportsradio 96.7 FM and revealed how Prescott helped him start to come into his own.
It started with running routes in the quarterback's backyard with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Tolbert also credits veteran Brandin Cooks for being a mentor.
"Having a whole offseason to just work with Dak, and Brandin Cooks came in. So having him as a mentor was big for me, and working with [Michael Gallup] and CeeDee [Lamb] as well," Tolbert said.
"Having an off season with those guys, where we can just wake up and it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s go run routes at Dak’s house,’ and then we go in Dak’s backyard, and we’re working on whatever, a certain route a day, and just perfecting and going over and over, building that confidence and that trust, in, not only the routes, but also with the quarterback."
That's the kind of leadership you like to see from Prescott, who continues to show how valuable he is to the franchise and its success.
During his final year at South Alabama in 2021, Tolbert recorded 82 catches for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns. It was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season.
Tolbert's best season as a pro came in 2023, racking up 268 yards and two touchdowns on 22 receptions.
As he enters year three, Tolbert is getting extra work in training camp because of the absence of CeeDee Lamb, and he's been making the most of it. As his chemistry with Prescott continues to grow, the sky is the limit.
