Javonte Williams' Dallas Cowboys jersey number announced

The Dallas Cowboys made a handful of additions during the first week of NFL free agency. Among the top signings was veteran running back Javonte Williams.
As the players get comfortable in their new uniform, we now know what jersey numbers each player will be wearing.
Williams will be wearing a number that is familiar to him and one very prestigious in the Dallas Cowboys franchise.
Williams has taken over the No. 33 jersey, which he wore during his time with the Denver Broncos. The history behind the No. 33 in Dallas, of course, is that it once belonged to Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett.
Let's hope he can at least bring some production to the backfield in Big D.
Throughout his four seasons in Denver, Williams recorded 2,394 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he was never full back to form following his rookie year when he rushed for 903 yards before injuries began to plague his career. However, the potential is there for Williams to be a solid addition.
