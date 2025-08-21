Jeff Pearlman rips Cowboys Netflix docuseries' Jerry Jones portrayal
The 8-part Dallas Cowboys docuseries on Netflix, America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, dropped this week and has generated some mixed reviews.
Some in Cowboys Nation enjoy the blast from the past, while other are sick of reliving the glory days and not focusing on winning now.
Another person who had some interesting thoughts about the docuseries was sportswriter Jeff Pearlman, who previously wrote the book "Boys Will Be Boys: The Glory Days and Party Nights of the Dallas Cowboys Dynasty."
Pearlman ripped into the documentary for its portrayal of owner and general manager Jerry Jones in a video posted to TikTok, calling the show "nauseating."
“So I’m watching the Netflix documentary on the Dallas Cowboys and I actually feel like throwing up. I actually do,” Pearlman said, as transcribed by Awful Announcing. “A couple of things: No. 1, I know they used my book. It’s clear that Skydance used my book — and, nothing. It’s OK. Fine, whatever.”
Pearlman went on to sound off specifically on how the series told the story of the Herschel Walker trade.
“Jerry Jones taking credit for the Herschel Walker trade is ridiculous,” he said. “It was not a ‘we.’ It was Jimmy. Like, it was 100 percent Jimmy. It was zero percent Jerry. Jerry didn’t even know what the hell was going on. It was a Jimmy Johnson trade. The organization of the trade was Jimmy. The value for the picks for the players they acquired was Jimmy. And so far, this whole documentary is just a hand job to Jerry Jones. It actually is infuriating."
Ultimately, the show is an interesting watch for any Cowboys fan who loves nostalgia, but if you're looking for the honest story of Jerry Jones, it's best to search elsewhere.
