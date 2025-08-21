Jerry Jones praises Micah Parsons, tip toes around contract extension talk
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys front office continue to drag on the Micah Parsons contract situation as the 2025 NFL regular season rapidly approaches, and the fans are no closer to getting a straight answer from the owner.
Jones is enjoying the spotlight from the release of the new Netflix docuseries, America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, and is making the media rounds.
On Thursday, Jones appeared on FOX News' Fox & Friends where he discussed a number of different topics, including, of course, Parsons' current hold-in.
When Jones was asked about how close the team is to reaching a deal with the star pass rusher, he effortlessly avoided the question while throwing some praise Parsons' way for good measure.
Jones knows the team has a majority of the leverage in the current situation because Parsons is under contract, and the Cowboys can utilize the franchise tag for the next two years.
Parsons could decide to sit out until he gets a new deal, but he has been unwilling to stay away from training camp to avoid fines, so it's unlikely he's willing to miss out on game checks throughout the year.
Hopefully a resolution can eventually be reached, but for now, it looks like we'll have to continue watching Jerry Jones drag his feet.
