Jelly Roll roasts Cowboys during Post Malone concert at AT&T Stadium
Post Malone had a concert this weekend at AT&T Stadium and made headlines for showing support for the Dallas Cowboys. While performing at their home stadium, Malone wore a Brandon Aubrey jersey and posed for pictures with Micah Parsons afterward.
While he was showing his love for his favorite team, a special guest went with a different approach.
Jelly Roll was on stage to sing their hit song "Losers," and made sure to point at Malone's Dallas jersey while singing the line, "ain't never been no winners."
Of course, that got a laugh, but was it really necessary Mr. Roll?
AT&T Stadium was showing the performers nothing but love, yet Jelly Roll decided it would be a good time to poke fun at the host.
Then again, it might be the only time he's able to have fun while watching football. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, he's a die-hard Tennessee Titans fan. The same team that just picked first in the NFL draft following a 3-14 campaign.
That was a tough season for the Titans, but they were 6-11 in 2023 and 7-10 in 2022. Dallas might have fallen to 7-10 this past season, but they had to lose nearly every starter to be as bad as the best performance his Titans have had in three years.
So, who is it that "ain't never been no winner?"
