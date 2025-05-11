Viral George Pickens post allegedly rips 'cheap' Steelers after Cowboys trade
George Pickens seems to be doing all of the right things following his trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for picks in the 2026 and 2027 NFL Drafts.
Pickens' first conference call with the Dallas media went well, with Pickens keeping the focus on his future with the Cowboys and winning games, rather than reflecting on his time with the Steelers and questions about his maturity.
However, on social media, an Instagram comment that allegedly was sent by Pickens and then quickly deleted may tell another story.
The alleged comment was screenshotted and shared on social media from several accounts that claims Pickens was calling out the Steelers for being the "cheapest organization" in the NFL.
The comment in question was reportedly made in response to a post about the Steelers' trade on Prospect Media.
"They the cheapest organization," Pickens allegedly wrote as a reply on the 'Gram. "Ain't no stacking year after year they gone let them n---- go too soon as it's time lmaoo."
The comment was made under a video of Prospect Media's Payton Wilson and Beanie Bishop discussing the trade, per Steeler Nation.
Regardless of his thoughts about the Steelers organization, as long as Pickens is excited to be in Dallas and conducts himself the way he did during the introductory conference call, the high-risk move from the Cowboys could pay off.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
