Post Malone rocks Cowboys star's jersey during emotional moment at concert
The Dallas Cowboys have several celebrity superfans, but few are as recognizable as Grammy-nominated recording artist Post Malone, who often represents the team wherever he goes.
Malone's ties to the Cowboys run deep, with his family moving to Grapevine, Texas, when he was a little kid after his father became the manager of concessions for Dallas.
Post Malone has stayed loyal to the team and even opened up a Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant in Dallas.
On Friday, May 9, Posty returned close to where he grew up and performed a concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington with fellow music star Jelly Roll. During the concert, Post had an emotional moment with the crowd while rocking a Brandon Aubrey jersey.
Last year, Malone attended a Cowboys game while wearing another No. 17 jersey and also posed with Cowboys cheerleaders for a special event at his Raising Cane's location. Aubrey even signed Post Malone's jersey when they came face-to-face.
At another concert nearly a year ago to the date, Post Malone was rocking a Dak Prescott jersey for a performance at the ACM Awards, which were held at The Star in Frisco.
So he truly is a Cowboys superfan through and through.
It's only a matter of time until we see Post Malone back at AT&T Stadium cheering on his beloved Cowboys. Let's hope they give him something to be happy about.
