Jerry Jones addresses fan frustrations amid Cowboys' modest start
The Dallas Cowboys' season began with a bang, defeating the Cleveland Browns 33-17. However, the momentum quickly fizzled, as the team dropped their next two games to the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens.
Despite a recent win over the New York Giants to close out the month of September, Cowboys fans remain frustrated with their team's performance.
A primary concern for fans has been the team's lackluster defense, which has allowed an average of 36 points per game and 888 yards in their two home losses.
Additionally, the Cowboys' running game, which ranks last in yards per game (75.3) and run defense, seventh worst in yards allowed (145.8), has been inconsistent, leading to further disappointment.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the fan frustration in an interview with 1053 The Fan. While acknowledging the team's struggles, Jones emphasized the importance of long-term success and building towards a strong playoff run.
"Look for the positives. Look for us to be improving," Jones said. "I'm interested in building toward the crescendo of getting in the playoffs, and then being a much better team than we are today when we get to the playoffs. I think that's what you're seeing."
Jones also compared the team's current situation to a hypothetical scenario where they dominated the regular season but lost early in the playoffs. He argued that most fans would prefer a slower start leading to a deeper postseason run.
"If someone had come to you before the season started and said, 'Would you rather us struggle a little bit during the season, or knock it out of the park during the season and lose early in the playoffs?' Jones said, "There's no question everybody would say, 'Man, have a little less season and a little more playoffs.'"
The upcoming stretch for Dallas will be challenging, and the team will show just how much they have improved as the weeks go on.
Jones and the team will travel to Pittsburgh for a primetime battle in Week 5 against the AFC North-leading Steelers, followed by matchups against NFC powerhouses Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers.
As the Cowboys continue their season, fans will be closely watching to see if the team can address their issues and turn things around.
