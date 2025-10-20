Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones catches stray jab from Micah Parsons over post-trade remarks

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was riding high after the team's dominant win over the Washington Commanders in Week 7, but former star Micah Parsons threw some stray shots.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT;T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT;T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
It doesn't seem like there is any love lost between Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, despite the trade that sent the superstar pass rusher happening nearly two months ago.

Since Parsons' trade to the Green Bay Packers, Jones has thrown some slight disses in the media.

One of the most repeated narratives is that the Cowboys improved by trading Parsons because they were able to improve against the run with the addition of Kenny Clark.

It was a clear shot against Parsons, saying he is a liability against the run, but he is getting the last laugh.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is sacked by Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Micah Parsons
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is sacked by Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Micah Parsons / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Entering this weekend, the Packers' defense ranked No. 1 in the league against the run, allowing only 76.5 yards against the run.

Dallas, meanwhile, ranks No. 29 out of 32 teams, allowing a dreadful 141.3 yards per game. If getting rid of Parsons was supposed to make the run defense better, it hasn't worked.

During the Packers' comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday evening, Parsons was aggressive against the run, and a Cardinals offensive lineman was called for holding him during a run block. That led to Parsons throwing some shade at Jones' comments about his skills against the run.

"Yeah, in the run game, yeah. So I'm pretty decent in the run game," via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Micah Parsons celebrates a sack against the Arizona Cardinals
Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Micah Parsons celebrates a sack against the Arizona Cardinals / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Go ahead and talk your talk, Micah.

It's unfortunate that things ended the way that they did and that the relationship soured so quickly, but that's business. The good news is the Cowboys won't have to face off against Parsons again this season unless they meet in the postseason.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

