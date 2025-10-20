Jerry Jones catches stray jab from Micah Parsons over post-trade remarks
It doesn't seem like there is any love lost between Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, despite the trade that sent the superstar pass rusher happening nearly two months ago.
Since Parsons' trade to the Green Bay Packers, Jones has thrown some slight disses in the media.
One of the most repeated narratives is that the Cowboys improved by trading Parsons because they were able to improve against the run with the addition of Kenny Clark.
MORE: Cowboys' Kenny Clark gives injury update on elbow after Week 7 scare
It was a clear shot against Parsons, saying he is a liability against the run, but he is getting the last laugh.
Entering this weekend, the Packers' defense ranked No. 1 in the league against the run, allowing only 76.5 yards against the run.
Dallas, meanwhile, ranks No. 29 out of 32 teams, allowing a dreadful 141.3 yards per game. If getting rid of Parsons was supposed to make the run defense better, it hasn't worked.
MORE: Matt Eberflus' defensive scheme changes immediately paying off for Cowboys
During the Packers' comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday evening, Parsons was aggressive against the run, and a Cardinals offensive lineman was called for holding him during a run block. That led to Parsons throwing some shade at Jones' comments about his skills against the run.
"Yeah, in the run game, yeah. So I'm pretty decent in the run game," via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
Go ahead and talk your talk, Micah.
It's unfortunate that things ended the way that they did and that the relationship soured so quickly, but that's business. The good news is the Cowboys won't have to face off against Parsons again this season unless they meet in the postseason.
