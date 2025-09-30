Jerry Jones claims 'help is on the way' for Cowboys' NFL-worst defense
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been a major talking point throughout the first four weeks of the NFL season, allowing the most yards per game in the league and ranking as the league's worst.
Dallas has been plagued by injuries throughout the first few weeks, but when the unit returns to full strength, there is hope that we could see a turnaround.
That's what owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hoping for at least, and he's confident that "help is on the way" from players who are currently injured and those who are showing improvement.
Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning to share his thoughts on adding reinforcements to the roster
"That's a logical way to go. But I also get to have the benefit of looking at who's coming. We've got (DeMarvion) Overshown coming," Jones said.
"Frankly, (Donovan Ezeiruaku) is playing lights out and getting better by the game. And (Jadeveon) Clowney has certainly had his opening game. So I see help on the way for this defense."
The addition of Overshown will prove to be a major boost, with linebacker being a sore spot on the defense. Jack Sanborn appears outmatched at times, so adding a breakout star like Overshown when he's ready to return will improve the linebacking corps as a hole.
As Jones said, Ezeiruaku has been improving every game, and showed real improvement against the run in Week 4, so it will be exciting if that continues. If it does, the Cowboys could finally take the necessary step forward.
