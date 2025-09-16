DeMarvion Overshown shares latest injury update which will please Cowboys fans
The Dallas Cowboys made a notable addition to their defense after Week 2's win over the New York Giants by signing former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.
But as Clowney gets his feet wet in Dallas, another big name is looking to work his way back and eventually join him.
Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown remains on the PUP list to begin the season as he continues to recover from a brutal knee injury he suffered in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Benglals last season.
Overshown suffered a torn ACL, PCL and MCL in that game, which came after suffered a torn ACL in the preseason as a rookie during the 2023 season. Fortunately, his latest injury update shows he remains on track to return this season, something the former Texas Longhorns standout hinted at during the offseason.
"The knee is healthy. I'm moving around fast, strong. Now just being smart with the timing," Overshown said during a United Healthcare Cowboys event, per Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.
There had been hope in the offseason that Overshown could make his return for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 but he's not officially confirming that just yet.
"I don't want to say that's the target date, but I feel like I'll be playing football before Thanksgiving with the team," Overshown said.
Whether this means getting practice reps or seeing game action remains to be seen. Either way, Overshown's return will be a welcome sight for Cowboys fans considering the star-like traits he showed last season.
So far in his Cowboys career, Overshown has played in 13 games (12 starts) while posting 90 total tackles (56 solo), five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four pass breakups and an interception return for a touchdown.
The Cowboys will visit the Chicago Bears for a Week 3 matchup on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT.
