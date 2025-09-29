Jerry Jones has wild answer on comparing Cowboys-Packers tie to 'kissing your sister'
Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium left everyone with an empty feeling after the game ended in a 40-40 tie.
Dallas had their chances to seal the deal, but ultimately the Swiss cheese defense couldn't come through when they needed stops the most, and the Packers offense was able to do just enough.
Following the game, there was one bizarre question coming from a reporter that was directed to several players and even Cowboys owner and general manager, Jerry Jones.
Jones was asked if the tie felt like "kissing your sister." Instead of letting the question slide, Jones gave a wild, direct response to the reporter.
Jerry was going through it on Sunday night, so we'll give him a little pass. But what a crazy way to answer that question.
Star quarterback Dak Prescott was also asked the question, but he gave a more comical, yet slightly irritated response. "Good thing I ain't got one," Prescott said.
The Cowboys will be hoping to avoid any ties moving forward this season, and will now turn their attention to a Week 5 meeting with the New York Jets.
