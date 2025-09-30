Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys linebacker poached from practice squad by AFC team

The Indianapolis Colts are adding a Dallas Cowboys linebacker to the mix after poaching him off the practice squad.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Buddy Johnson lines up against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Buddy Johnson lines up against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are losing a notable member of their practice squad after Week 4's tie with the Green Bay Packers.

Per reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Indianapolis Colts are signing Cowboys linebacker Buddy Johnson off the Dallas practice squad ahead of Week 5. He had spent the past two seasons with the Cowboys after joining the team's practice squad in Oct. 2023.

Johnson appeared in the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this season, receiving all 18 of his snaps on special teams.

With the Cowboys, Johnson received 370 snaps on special teams and just seven on defense. He played in two games with Dallas during 2023 before appearing in 14 contests with the team last season.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Buddy Johnson
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Nick Nash is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Buddy Johnson during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Almost exclusively used on special teams, Johnson was originally a fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played just one full season with the team before being released prior to the 2022 season. He then bounced around, landing on the practice squads for the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.

Born in Dallas where he attended Kimball High School, Johnson stayed in the state for college and went to Texas A&M. He played four seasons with the Aggies before being drafted by Pittsburgh.

Though things didn't work out with the Steelers, his eventual arrival to Dallas meant Johnson got to play for his hometown team, where he saw his most notable impact in the NFL thus far.

The Colts host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, which will mark Johnson's earliest chance to make his debut with Indianapolis.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Buddy Johnson
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Buddy Johnson during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

