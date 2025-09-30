Dallas Cowboys linebacker poached from practice squad by AFC team
The Dallas Cowboys are losing a notable member of their practice squad after Week 4's tie with the Green Bay Packers.
Per reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Indianapolis Colts are signing Cowboys linebacker Buddy Johnson off the Dallas practice squad ahead of Week 5. He had spent the past two seasons with the Cowboys after joining the team's practice squad in Oct. 2023.
Johnson appeared in the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this season, receiving all 18 of his snaps on special teams.
With the Cowboys, Johnson received 370 snaps on special teams and just seven on defense. He played in two games with Dallas during 2023 before appearing in 14 contests with the team last season.
Almost exclusively used on special teams, Johnson was originally a fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played just one full season with the team before being released prior to the 2022 season. He then bounced around, landing on the practice squads for the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.
Born in Dallas where he attended Kimball High School, Johnson stayed in the state for college and went to Texas A&M. He played four seasons with the Aggies before being drafted by Pittsburgh.
Though things didn't work out with the Steelers, his eventual arrival to Dallas meant Johnson got to play for his hometown team, where he saw his most notable impact in the NFL thus far.
The Colts host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, which will mark Johnson's earliest chance to make his debut with Indianapolis.
