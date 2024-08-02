Jerry Jones doesn't want to talk about Cowboys' pending contracts anymore
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones imitated Forest Gump when discussing contract negotiations on Friday, essentially saying "That's all I have to say about that."
Normally, Jones never misses an opportunity to wax philosophical about his beloved franchise. Whether he's comparing himself to Patrick Mahomes or using an uncomfortable phrase to describe the good 'ol days when his team won Super Bowls, Jerry is typically going to respond with far more words than necessary.
That's why it was slightly jarring when he said he didn't want to talk about the ongoing contract negotiations between his franchise and two of their top players, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
It's interesting that Jones began saying things were "progressing" when Lamb was brought up but then said there was no "legitimate progress" being made with Prescott.
From there, his tone changed and eventually, he was done with the discussion.
Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Prescott believed a deal would get done. While he remains confident, he's also comfortable with the possibility that he might have to look for a new home in 2025.
Perhaps Jones is also coming to terms with the possibility that Prescott could be on the way out. It's clear by now Jones doesn't want to pay market value and even Dallas legend Troy Aikman sees the chances of an extension slipping away with each passing day.
Perhaps that pressure is why Jones feels he needs to stop talking.
