Jerry Jones detached from reality with latest claim following Cowboys blowout loss
The Dallas Cowboys were run out of Soldier Field on Sunday, losing 31-14 to the Chicago Bears.
It was the third time in as many games that their defense looked completely lost on the field. Making matters worse, their offense was far too conservative, with Dak Prescott averaging just 6.3 yards per pass attempt.
MORE: Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Cowboys' embarrassing Week 3 loss
It was a frustrating loss all around, but somehow, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones still believes this is a playoff team. He even used a subpar outing from Prescott as proof that they have a chance.
This is a wild statement which isn’t grounded in reality. Prescott, who is the highest-paid player in the NFL, didn’t have a terrible game, but he also didn’t rise to the challenge.
Chicago came out and punched the Cowboys in the mouth and Prescott responded by throwing dump offs to Jake Ferguson all day. He picked up some garbage time stats but didn’t threaten deep near enough.
His longest completion of the day was a 37-yarder to KaVontae Turpin, but that was when the game was already decided. It was also followed by an interception a couple of plays later.
Again, Prescott didn’t play poorly but he also didn’t play like the league’s highest paid player. There were excuses, including the loss of CeeDee Lamb to an ankle injury, but eventually Prescott has to elevate those around him if they want to succeed.
Jones has been around long enough to know this, but is still singing the praises of his quarterback after a rough outing.
