Jerry Jones gives uninspired response to Packers fans trolling of Micah Parsons trade
Another big night for new Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons meant a new onslaught of criticism for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones over his decision to trade the star away last month. Packers fans, however, were overjoyed after the team's win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
During Parsons' post-game media appearance, fans who remained in the stadium began chanting, "Thank you, Jerry!" The gesture didn't go unnoticed by Parsons, who seemed approving, or by Jones in Dallas.
Asked about the reaction from the Packers fans, Jones told 105.3 the Fan that they have a right to say what they like given that Green Bay is now 2-0.
"Well I'll tell you, the way they're playing, the way Green Bay is playing, I’m all for them enjoying and chanting anything they really want," Jones said. "I understand that."
The octogenarian went on to compare the criticism he's received for the Parsons trade to the reactions around the trade of Herschel Walker back in 1989 during the running back's heyday. That particular trade ended up earning the Cowboys draft picks, including one they used on legendary running back Emmitt Smith.
"I just can't tell you the kinds of... not really criticism but nay-saying about what was arguably the best player in the NFL and we got players and future picks at the same time," Jones said. "If you make a move on a top player, this shouldn't surprise anybody, that we would have that kind of reaction from their fan base, the other team's fanbase, or, for that matter, our fan base in general. I knew this was coming."
Jones is standing by his decision strongly even as his team sits with a 0-1 record so far without Parsons. He reiterated to the hosts on 105.3 that he believes it was a necessary move to get the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.
"This was the best way to maximize our chance to get a Super Bowl for Dak (Prescott)," Jones said.
Parsons has been a big part of both of the Packers' victories so far. On Thursday, the edge rusher had two tackles, and was credited for a half-sack and half of a tackle for loss with four QB pressures. The former first-rounder also caused the Commanders to commit several penalties.
