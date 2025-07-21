Cowboys' main reason for optimism in 2025 season revolves around Dak
The Dallas Cowboys made Dak Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL last season just hours before the team opened the regular season against the Cleveland Browns.
The Cowboys picked up the opening week road victory, and for a moment, it felt like the team would finally silence the haters by having that impressive season that leads to postseason success.
However, a hamstring injury would sideline Prescott for the majority of the 2024 season, leaving most to wonder what would become of the franchise heading into 2025.
The Cowboys have begun a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and according to Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports, the team has a reason to be optimistic this year, and it's all because of the health of Prescott.
"Dallas can look forward to getting their starting quarterback back on the field and healthy. Last season, Dak Prescott was limited to just eight games due to a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve, but he is expected to be healthy for the 2025 season," Sullivan wrote.
"While the veteran's 2-5 playoff record casts doubt on his ability to push the Cowboys through the postseason, Prescott is 76-46 throughout his regular season career, which sets up Dallas for a rebound after a 7-10 season in 2024. That's especially true after the Cowboys gave their QB another weapon, trading for former Steelers wideout George Pickens."
Prescott will be facing a mountain of scrutiny this season. But that's what they pay him the big bucks for.
The Cowboys quarterback will be the biggest reason the team has success this season.
