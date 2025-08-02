Cowboys fan has embarrassing mishap campaigning for Jerry Jones to pay Micah Parsons
During the Opening Ceremony at Dallas Cowboys training camp, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones heard the "Pay Micah" chants raining down loud and clear. Today, they will be even louder.
Micah Parsons officially requested a trade on Friday afternoon after contract negotiations with the team reportedly fell apart. Parsons will be remaining with the team in Oxnard, and Cowboys fans will be right there loudly supporting him.
On Saturday, they even came with some signs.
One Cowboys fan pulled up to the River Ridge Playing Fields with their sign of support for Parsons, campaigning for Jerry Jones to write that check. Unfortunately, there was one glaring mistake that had the sign going viral.
If Jerry Jones didn't know who super agent David Mulugheta was, he's certainly not going to know who "Micha" is. Heck, he even referred to the superstar pass rusher as "Michael Parson" during a press conference earlier in camp, so he may just think the team signed another player.
But, the heart is in the right place, so you have to respect that.
The way that Jones has mishandled negotiations with Parsons has not only been embarrassing for himself but for the entire franchise. When you're alienating the best player on the team, who his teammates are supporting publicly in full force, you're not doing a good job at building a welcoming environment for star players in the future.
So, Jerry Jones, if you're listening: Pay Micah, and "Micha," too.
