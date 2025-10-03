Jerry Jones responds as sexual assault suit heads toward jury trial
Jerry Jones is facing a trial for a case that's five years old. The Dallas Cowboys owner was accused of forcibly kissing a woman in September 2018.
The original civil suit was brought up in 2020 and dismissed. However, it was reinstated in 2022 on appeal. The case has been delayed multiple times, but a judge denied a motion for summary judgment filed by Jones.
MORE: Cowboys stockpile defensive playmakers in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft
As of now, the case is on track for a jury trial in July of 2026. While appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones discussed the topic and said he's ready for this to "move on down the road."
“I think we’re into this seven years. It’s the same one that’s been around for a long time and I allegedly, when taking a picture with her after the New York Giants game seven years ago, I allegedly kissed her. Of course I don’t remember that or deny that. There’s no pictures. There’s no witnesses in my view. This thing needs to move on down the road," Jones said via Jon Machota.
Jones also alluded to the case being about money.
“I’m not going to complain about the system that we have in America. It’s flawed, but it’s the best there is in the world. You just see where it goes from here. … It’s just a case of trying to, in my mind, get money that you don’t deserve.”
Of course, settlement is always an option, and that could take place before the trial next summer.
