Cowboys stockpile defensive playmakers in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft
Through four games of the 2025 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys are just 1-2-1.
It's been a frustrating start, especially given the performance of their offense. Dak Prescott has led them to 40 points twice, but the defense hasn't been able to stop anyone. That's why they're expected to use both of their first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft on defensive players.
Not only do they do that in our latest mock draft, but they use three of their first four picks on defensive players.
Round 1, Pick 1: Keldric Faulk, EDGE. Auburn
The departure of Micah Parsons has left the Dallas defense without a star pass rusher. They hope to fix that with the selection of Auburn's Keldric Faulk.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, Faulk is still growing as a pass rusher but is already one of the most dangerous defenders in the nation. Throw in his ability to stuff the run, and it's no wonder teams are incredibly high on him.
Round 1, Pick 2 (via Green Bay Packers): Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
With DeMarvion Overshown injured, the Dallas linebackers have made no impact at all. That should change when Overshown returns, but given his injury history, the Cowboys need to add more help at the position.
Enter Sonny Styles, who could be exactly what they need. Styles has the size of a linebacker at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, but the background of a safety. He was electric in 2024 with 100 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, and six sacks.
Round 2: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
In the second round, the Cowboys land safety Genesis Smith, who is flying up draft boards. Smith has the ideal size for the position (6-foot-2, 204 pounds) and possesses elite speed, making him a perfect fit as a center-field type of safety. Smith could be the player who helps eliminate the frustrating deep passes that have plagued this defense.
Round 4: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
Jeremiyah Love is the lead back for Notre Dame and is projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 draft. Dallas isn't likely to use a selection that high on a back, especially if they re-sign Javonte Williams. That doesn't mean they shouldn't add more talent, which is why they target the other back at Notre Dame.
Jadarian Price had 746 yards and seven touchdowns in a No. 2 role last season and is off to a hotter start in 2025. He's racked up 273 yards and six touchdowns on just 40 attempts. He could elect to return for his senior season, but if he goes into the draft, the Cowboys would be wise to bring him in to strengthen their committee.
