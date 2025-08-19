Jerry Jones reveals what he wants in a head coach in clip from Netflix documentary
The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to cash in on the success the franchise had in the 1990s with their new Netflix documentary "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys."
On Tuesday, Netflix officially released the documentary, and fans can't get enough of looking back on some of the greatest moments in the franchise's history.
However, there is one moment that has now gone viral. In a clip where owner Jerry Jones and EVP Stephen Jones are discussing what they want in a head coach. The elder Jones shared that he isn't interested in the "Technical X and O aspect of it."
Stephen immediately says the exact opposite of his father, saying that he believes in a coach who is focused on the X's and O's.
It shouldn't be surprising that Jerry is more interested in finding someone who is a talker. However, Mike McCarthy was not that guy, and it feels like Brian Schottenheimer isn't that type of coach either.
Not that Schottenheimer isn't good with the media, but it feels that he isn't the typical hire that the franchise would make. At least McCarthy came to Dallas with a successful history as a head coach.
Did Jerry change his process when making the Schottenheimer hire? Probably not. But it feels like Stephen's opinion may carry more weight than most of us originally thought.
