Jerry Jones shocked by Netflix Dallas Cowboys docuseries omission
The Dallas Cowboys will be in the spotlight once again with a new docuseries set to premiere on Netflix.
America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys is an eight-part series that goes into the life and career of team owner Jerry Jones. The series will primarily explore how their 1990s dynasty was built, leading to three Super Bowl titles.
What it won't feature is the quarterback controversy that Jones called "the most trying time." In an interview with Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer, Jones said Netflix didn't include his decision to take UCLA's Troy Aikman first overall in the 1989 draft, only to select Miami's Steve Walsh in the supplemental draft.
Jones said the quarterback battle and the tension he felt from Aikman “was the most trying time of all and I was surprised they missed that,” Jones said.
Walsh showed promise when called upon, but never could unseat Aikman. In 1990, Walsh was traded to the New Orleans Saints and became a journeyman. He started 38 games in his career, going 20-18 with 7,875 yards and 40 touchdown passes.
Aikman, on the other hand, had 165 regular season starts, going 94-71 with 32,942 yards and 165 touchdowns. He was 11-4 in the postseason with three Super Bowl wins. Looking back, it doesn't seem as though it was ever a competition, but that wasn't true in 1989, which would have made for an interesting story.
