Jerry Jones responds to viral Jamie Foxx video from Cowboys practice
If there is one thing Jerry Jones is going to do it is make a headline. So when the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager went viral recently for an appearance on a Jamie Foxx livestream, it really should have come as no surprise.
Foxx went live from The Star during Cowboys practice and was showing the Cowboys owner to his side. Suddenly, Jerry's conversation took a complete left turn and Foxx abruptly ended his stream.
In the video, Jerry bizarrely starts discussing his players' netherregions.
During his appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked about the strange moment and, in typical Jerry Jones fashion, answered the question without giving an answer.
“He’s a great friend. We have had a lot of experience watching players, talking about players, talking about games," Jerry said. "It’s just kind of ironic I think when that was supposed to have happened a few years back. But I don’t recall it.”
The good ole "I don't recall" will get you out of any sticky situation.
While it was strange, it was a hilarious moment that led to plenty of jokes and memes on social media. Luckily, we can move past that on a short week and get back to the football.
The Cowboys host the Ravens in Week 3. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi on the call.
