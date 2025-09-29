Jerry Jones confidently makes incorrect claim about Jason Garrett's Cowboys tenure
The Dallas Cowboys take center stage in the NFL world on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Ahead of the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took some time to reminisce with a familiar face.
Jones met with former Dallas head coach Jason Garrett and was chopping it up about that time they opened AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys owner had fond memories about Garrett opening Jerry's World as head coach back in 2009, but there was one major problem.
Garrett wasn't named head coach of the Cowboys until 2011.
Garrett was nice enough not to correct Jerry on live television and simply hit him with an awkward smile. To add to the awkwardness on set, Jerry Jones was speaking with Garrett when Micah Parsons ran onto the field in his Packers uniform.
During Garrett's tenure as head coach of the Cowboys, he compiled a record of 85-67, with a postseason record of 2-3. In 2010, Garrett was 5-3 as interim head coach.
Garrett was a three-time NFC East champion and won AP Coach of the Year in 2016.
