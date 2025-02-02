Joe Burrow attempts to juke out KaVontae Turpin & fails miserably
The Pro Bowl is in Orlando, Florida this weekend and it's a celebration of the season. Players around the NFL get to come together and enjoy the honor of their achievements throughout the year.
No one seems to be having a better time than Dallas Cowboys star KaVontae Turpin.
The All-Pro return specialist has been having the time of his life in Orlando throughout the week another entertaining moment came during the flag football game when he got to play on the defensive side of the ball.
During the game, Turpin lined up at linebacker and found himself face-to-face with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Burrow tried to juke out Turpin, and it went about as well as you would have expected.
Better luck next time, Joe.
Turpin, who saw an increased role on offense as the season went on, was named a First-Team All-Pro in a runaway vote. Turpin earned 49 of the 50 first-place votes to earn the first-place spot.
Throughout the season, Turpin returned 27 kicks for 904 yards and one touchdown, while adding 187 yards and one touchdown on 18 punt returns. As a receiver, he finished the year with 31 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 92 yards on the ground.
