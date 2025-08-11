Joe Milton gets important vote of confidence after struggles in Cowboys debut
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Los Angeles Rams in their first outing of the 2025 NFL preseason, thanks to a lackluster effort on both sides of the ball. The offense struggled to get anything going early, while the defense couldn't stop a thing.
That's an obvious recipe for disaster.
Joe Milton III got the start for the Cowboys at quarterback and was inconsistent throughout the night, which led to a brutally honest self-evaluation, though he did manage to find his groove later in the game before an early exit due to an elbow injury.
MORE: Cowboys' Joe Milton named among biggest losers of NFL Preseason Week 1
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed Milton's up-and-down performance and offered a vote of confidence by complimenting the signal-caller for getting better as the game went on and gushing over his talent.
“Second and (seven), he's got a checkdown in front of him," Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "Ultra-competitive, he was moving left, and he threw it up there. Now, he’s trusting (Flournoy) in that situation to try to make a play. I think that’s one of the things when Joe watches it that he'll be like, 'Yeah, I probably should have taken the checkdown. I got moved off the launch point.'
"That's why he needs to play. I do think he settled down. He found his rhythm late, started using his legs a little better. Terrific talent. Every rep he gets is going to help him become a great pro."
MORE: Joe Milton gives brutally honest assessment of inconsistent Cowboys debut
Milton had an inconsistent Cowboys debut and struggled with his accuracy, finishing the game 17-of-29 for 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He added five carries for 22 yards.
As he continues to get more reps in the Cowboys offense, Schottenheimer seems to believe there will be improvement, which is all you can hope for from a low-risk gamble. To add to the reason for optimism, the Cowboys have Milton under contract for the next three years, so there is still a lot of room to grow.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams
5 winners & 3 losers from Dallas Cowboys preseason loss to Rams
Cowboys fans will cringe at this horrendous stat from their preseason opener
Viral CeeDee Lamb ref collision gets perfect response from Cowboys star
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie