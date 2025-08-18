Joe Milton gets one final shot to impress Cowboys coaches, will start vs. Falcons
The Dallas Cowboys returned to Dallas late last week before they took on the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.
Backup quarterback Joe Milton was given the starting nod once again in the loss to the Ravens. Milton's attempt to shake off his preseason debut performance did not go according to plan.
The former New England Patriots quarterback struggled once again, finishing his day 9 of 18 passing with one interception, and a QBR of 48.8.
Milton's potential and arm strength are the reasons the Cowboys made a trade for him. However, growth will take time.
During Brian Schottenheimer's Monday press conference, the first-year head coach revealed that Milton will get the starting nod once again, as the team finishes up their preseason schedule on Friday against the Atlanta Falcons.
Schottenheimer also confirmed that starting quarterback Dak Prescott will not play, which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.
Friday will be Milton's last audition for the backup role in Dallas. If things continue on the trajectory they have been for the past two preseason games, it feels like the team will have no other choice but to make Will Grier the backup quarterback going into the regular season.
Milton being the third quarterback on the depth chart shouldn't be considered a failure. However, there's a lot of work the young quarterback has to do to prove he belongs on this roster past this season.
