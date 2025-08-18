Cowboys fourth-year linebacker expecting career milestone in 2025 season
It's been easy to find the negatives with the Dallas Cowboys during their sloppy preseason performances.
The same negatives have been said in both games, which include the run defense still being a major concern and depth in multiple positions being a worry.
However, saying the sky is falling in August is a little premature. The Cowboys still have plenty of positives to be excited about rolling into a new season.
One of those positives was the play of linebacker Damone Clark in their recent loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The fourth-year linebacker had seven tackles and proved that he could be a special asset this season.
Recently, Clark spoke with Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website and mentioned that this season could be a career best for the former fifth-round pick.
"I'm confident. Like I say, credit to the coaches, and credit to myself for just putting in the extra time. If you want something, you gotta put the extra time in. So that's something that I've been harping on myself about doing. Just like I said, it's [my] fourth year man," Clark said.
Confidence is exactly what this Cowboys team needs heading into a new season. With the uncertainty of the future of Micah Parsons, it should be a next man up mentality for the rest of the team, and it seems Clark understands that.
