Tyler Guyton gives update on knee injury, if he will be ready by Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys have returned home and will have their first practice at the Ford Center at The Star on Tuesday.
Friday will be the final preseason game for the team, as they take on the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.
After Friday's game, the team will not be in game action again until they kick off the NFL regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4th.
Week 1 will be here before we know it, and the hope for every team is to be as healthy as possible going into September. Unfortunately, the Cowboys are already dealing with a major injury.
Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton suffered a fractured bone in his knee earlier this preseason. The injury could have been worse; however, the Cowboys starter still isn't 100%.
When speaking with Jon Machota of The Athletic, Guyton revealed that his rehab process is going great. But as for his chances to be on the field with the team in Week 1, that is a little more uncertain.
"“I want to play in every game, but I’m going to leave that up to them," Guyton told Machota.
The Cowboys' left tackle is the ultimate team player. However, there is no reason to risk further damage to his knee at this stage in the season. Guyton's availability for Week 1 may end up being a game-time decision.
