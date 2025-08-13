Kaiir Elam more motivated than ever for fresh start with Cowboys
Searching for depth at cornerback, the Dallas Cowboys took a flier on Kaiir Elam.
A former first-round pick who had yet to find his rhythm with the Buffalo Bills, Elam was added (along with a sixth-round pick) in exchange for a fifth and seventh-round pick. Dallas felt a fresh start would help him succeed, and so far, it appears to be working.
Elam has stepped up with multiple players out due to injury. He’s been running with the starting team and earned the praise of defensive backs coach David Overstreet, who said he doesn’t have to get into Elam’s face.
The veteran defensive back spoke on Overstreet’s comments with CBS Sports’ Briana Aldridge, saying he’s always been independent and harder on himself than anyone else. Elam added that “no one wants it more than I do.”
The Cowboys understand the drive Elam possesses. They had the pleasure of working with his father, Abram Elam, who went from an undrafted free agent to a starting safety in the NFL.
He’s also backing up his words as a continual stand out in every practice. Elam is consistently around the football, breaking up several passes while also picking up multiple interceptions.
He’s going to have to prove himself capable when the regular season begins, but his fresh start couldn’t have begun any better.
